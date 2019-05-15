Cyclist and car involved in collision on major Sheffield road
A cyclist and car were involved in a collision on a major Sheffield road this morning.
By The Star Newsroom
Wednesday, 15 May, 2019, 09:27
South Yorkshire Police said a female cyclist was involved in a collision with a blue Nissan on Abbeydale Road at its junction with Chippinghouse Road at 8.30am.
Nobody is believed to have been seriously hurt,
Bus company First South Yorkshire said its 75, 76, 97 and 98 services are delayed by around 15 minutes.
