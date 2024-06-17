Crookes police incident: Police on scene after emergency incident on Crookes Road, Sheffield
A police vehicle and two police officers were reported on the main road between Crookes and Broomhill, with eyewitness reports stating someone appeared to have been hurt in an incident on the road.
Pictures show South Yorkshire Police officers and a police car on the scene dealing with the situation.
Eyewitnesses said that the police car was being used to block the carriageway which runs between Crookes and Broomhill, while an officer standing on a traffic island in the middle of the road was directing traffic in the lane which takes traffic from Broomhill to Crookes.
An ambulance and paramedics were also at the location.
They said the police car had its blue lights flashing and an officer in high vis was speaking to people next to the car, while apparently speaking into her radio. She later also started assisting in directly traffic.
They described an injured person appearing to be receiving treatment at the scene, and said a bicycle also appeared to be on the ground nearby.
It is understood the incident has caused queueing traffic.
South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have both been approached for more information. on the incident, which is thought to have have happened at around 6pm.
