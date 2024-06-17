Crookes police incident: Police on scene after emergency incident on Crookes Road, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th Jun 2024, 18:50 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 19:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services are on the scene on a busy Sheffield road after a police incident this evening.

A police vehicle and two police officers were reported on the main road between Crookes and Broomhill, with eyewitness reports stating someone appeared to have been hurt in an incident on the road.

Pictures show South Yorkshire Police officers and a police car on the scene dealing with the situation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses said that the police car was being used to block the carriageway which runs between Crookes and Broomhill, while an officer standing on a traffic island in the middle of the road was directing traffic in the lane which takes traffic from Broomhill to Crookes.

An ambulance and paramedics were also at the location.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Emergency services in Crookes, Sheffield, attending an incident on Monday eveningEmergency services in Crookes, Sheffield, attending an incident on Monday evening
Emergency services in Crookes, Sheffield, attending an incident on Monday evening | Submitted

They said the police car had its blue lights flashing and an officer in high vis was speaking to people next to the car, while apparently speaking into her radio. She later also started assisting in directly traffic.

They described an injured person appearing to be receiving treatment at the scene, and said a bicycle also appeared to be on the ground nearby.

It is understood the incident has caused queueing traffic.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have both been approached for more information. on the incident, which is thought to have have happened at around 6pm.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePoliceTrafficPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.