Crookes crash Sheffield: Police and ambulance attend as car smashes through house wall
Dramatic pictures captured the aftermath of the crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
This was the scene on a Sheffield street today after a car crashed through the wall of a house in the city.
The car crashed through the wall of a house on Flodden Street, in Crookes, this afternoon, in an incident thought to have been at around 11am today.
One person was taken to hospital after the crash, say emergency services
South Yorkshire Police, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, were all sent the scene as part of an emergency response.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We received a call at 11.04am today to report a car in collision with a wall on Flodden Street, Crookes, Sheffield.
"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital." It is understood there were also initially concerns about a possible gas leak.
One nearby onlooker said he was surprised how the car had managed to go through the wall on what was a short and narrow street.
The road was closed for a period of time by emergency services, who stretched red and white tape across the street.
Police remained on the scene while the car was removed from the wall by a recovery vehicle.
The people who live in the house were unhurt in the incident.
The car appeared to have had its airbag activated.
South Yorkshire Police described the incident as a 'damage only' incident and have not provided further details.