Dramatic pictures captured the aftermath of the crash

This was the scene on a Sheffield street today after a car crashed through the wall of a house in the city.

The car crashed through the wall of a house on Flodden Street, in Crookes, this afternoon, in an incident thought to have been at around 11am today.

One person was taken to hospital after the crash, say emergency services

Picture shows the car embedded in the wall

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We received a call at 11.04am today to report a car in collision with a wall on Flodden Street, Crookes, Sheffield.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital." It is understood there were also initially concerns about a possible gas leak.

Police and an ambulance on Flodden Street, Crookes

One nearby onlooker said he was surprised how the car had managed to go through the wall on what was a short and narrow street.

The road was closed for a period of time by emergency services, who stretched red and white tape across the street.

Police remained on the scene while the car was removed from the wall by a recovery vehicle.

The people who live in the house were unhurt in the incident.

The car appeared to have had its airbag activated.