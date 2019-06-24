Crash on major road out of Sheffield leads to one-mile tailbacks
A crash on a major road out of Sheffield has led to major tailbacks, stretching for a mile.
By Robert Cumber
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 21:53
The collision happened this evening on the A628 Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester.
Highways England tweeted shortly after 9.30pm: “We have an RTC in this area with around one mile of congestion each side of the RTC.
“Traffic is currently being held while recovery takes place and the spillage of oil is cleaned.”
The crash happened between the A6024 and the junction with the A57, according to Highways England, which said disruption was likely to continue until between 10.45pm and 11pm tonight.
It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.