Crash on A1(M) causing rush-hour delays in Doncaster

The scene of the collision. Picture: Google
A road traffic collision is causing rush-hour delays on the A1(M) in Doncaster this morning.  

Highways England said the incident happened northbound between the junctions with the A638 and the A639 at Hampole.  

There are currently delays of 40 minutes and it is expected to clear by 9.45am.  

