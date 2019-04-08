Have your say

A crash on a busy Doncaster road is causing delays for motorists this morning.

The collision occurred on Great Yorkshire Way earlier this morning and bus company First South Yorkshire said its services are currently delayed by 20 minutes.

Motorists are facing delays on the Great Yorkshire Way this morning

No other details have yet been released.

