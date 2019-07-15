Council issues statement after busy Sheffield city centre road is cordoned off
A busy Sheffield city centre road is still sealed off – and there is no timescale yet for when it will be reopened.
Pinstone Street has been blocked off to cars and buses since early this morning as engineers deal with a ‘burst district heating main’.
Read More
The incident is causing steam to rise from below the road and has resulted in traffic congestion all day.
Sheffield City Council has this evening released a statement to say engineers are working hard to fix the problem but do not know when the road will be reopened.
Tom Finnegan-Smith, head of strategic transport and infrastructure at the authority, said: “Our engineers have been on site at Pinstone Street since this morning and are working to establish a timeframe for repairing the burst district heating main.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Once a timescale has been confirmed, we will be able to advise on how long the road closure will be in place.
“All traffic is currently being diverted to other routes and we will continue to communicate updates on our social media platforms.”
The District Energy scheme, operated by waste contractor Veolia, provides buildings in Sheffield city centre and the surrounding areas with hot water generated through incinerating waste that cannot be recycled.