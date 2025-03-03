Corporation Street: Delays throughout Sheffield after reported three-car collision on major roundabout

Delays are rippling throughout Sheffield this morning after reports of a three-car collision on a major roundabout.

Three vehicles have reportedly been in a crash at the roundabout where the A61 meets Corporation Street, with emergency services at the scene.

Major delays have been reported throughout Sheffield today over a three-car collision at the roundabout of Corporation Street and the A61 (March 3, 2025). | Google Maps

As a result, the major roundabout has been partially blocked, with delays reported throughout the city during rush hour this morning (March 3).

Queues of 10 minutes or longer have been reported on Parkway, Shalesmoor and all of the roads leading off of the ‘dutch roundabout’ off West Bar.

Long tailbacks have also been reported on Penistone Road and Rutland Road.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

