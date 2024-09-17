Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trams were brought to a halt this afternoon in Sheffield after a car was left on the tram tracks.

A road traffic collision caused slow traffic and the halting of trams in Sheffield this afternoon, Monday, September 16.

The crash was first reported to AA Traffic shortly after 4.30pm due to a damaged car partially blocking City Road, near to its junction with Park Grange Road.

A photo submitted to The Star showed a white Vauxhall Insignia on the tram tracks with significant damage to its bumper. The airbags can be seen through the windscreen, and it was reported that the windscreen wipers were moving.

A collision caused travel disruption on City Road, Sheffield. | Andrew Smith

At around 5.20pm, Supertram posted on X that the collision, which did not involve a tram, had caused blockage to the Blue and Purple route services, causing each service to turn back.

Shortly before 6pm Supertram reported that the tracks had been cleared, and services had returned to normal with delays.

Traffic has since returned to normal on City Road.

It is not yet known if there were any casualties.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 5.25pm on September 16 to City Road following reports of a vehicle theft.

A spokesperson said: “It is reported that a suspected stolen Vauxhall Insignia was found damaged and abandoned on City Road.

“The vehicle was recovered a short time later and enquiries remain ongoing.”