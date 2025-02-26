A major Sheffield road had to be closed this afternoon, after a crash.

City Road, Sheffield, was closed as a result of the incident, which happened at around 12.30pm, with emergency services sent to the scene, and an injured casualty taken to hospital by ambulance.

AA Roadwatch said earlier that the road was blocked and there was slow traffic due to the crash on A6135 City Road both ways from Manor Lane to Park Grange Road.

Police, fire crews and ambulance personnel were all sent to the scene, although police say they have re-opened the road.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “At 12.29pm today (Wednesday 26 February) we received reports of a road traffic collision (RTC) on City Road, in Sheffield.

“The collision involved a silver Mercedes A 220 and a black Toyota Proace.

“The road was closed following the incident and reopened at 1.35pm.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to free a casualty from one of the damaged cars.

The service’s spokesman told The Star: “We were called at 12.35pm to a two car RTC on City Road.

“Three fire crews, from Central (two) and Parkway (one) stations, attended the incident.

“Firefighters extricated one casualty from a vehicle, They were left in the care of ambulance crews to go to hospital.

“The crews left the scene at 1.11pm.”

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed to The Star that an ambulance was dispatched to the scene and added that one patient was conveyed to hospital.