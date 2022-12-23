The Christmas period can involve a lot of travelling so here’s where you fill up on Christmas Day in Sheffield.

If you’re doing the rounds of family visits across the country this Christmas you might be wondering where you can still fill up your car with petrol during the festivities. As most supermarkets close earlier than usual, petrol stations can also be on hand to help with the essentials you might’ve missed in the annual Christmas shop.

There are hundreds of petrol stations dotted across Sheffield so you’ll never be far from a forecourt to help out when you get caught short. We’ve rounded up the Christmas opening times for the major petrol stations in and around Sheffield.

Christmas petrol station opening times in Sheffield

Asda has confirmed all of their petrol stations have a pay-at-the-pump service, so will be open throughout the Christmas period for customers to fill up.

BP has confirmed their petrol stations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week 365 days a year and the shop will be open for customers to pick up much-needed essentials.

All stores and petrol filling stations are closed on Christmas Day.

Morrisons petrol stations will remain open for motorists except for Christmas day.

Shell has advised most of their petrol stations will remain open over the Christmas holidays, however, some may limit facilities such as customer toilets and the car wash, and run a reduced shift in smaller areas of the UK. Shell has stated any motorists looking to fill up ahead of their Christmas journeys should check the station’s store locator page on the Shell website for up-to-the-minute information.

