There are only a few weeks until Christmas, and many people in Sheffield are already making plans to visit their loved ones during one of the busiest periods of the year. With the stress of knowing that the frequency of public transportation may be uncertain, it is always a good idea to plan ahead of time.

Travel for South Yorkshire has now issued their travel advice ahead of Christmas and Boxing Day this year with services running differently over the festive season up until New Year. In some cases, last departures will be earlier than usual, or there will be limited or no service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the organisation, train services may also be disrupted due to engineering works taking place over the Christmas period.

Journeys may also be affected by the ongoing strike action by the rail workers, so if you haven’t already planned your trip, now it’s probably time to do it to avoid the last minute hassle. Here’s everything you need to know about travelling from Sheffield ahead of your Christmas break.

Travel South Yorkshire disruptions over Christmas 2022

December 19 to December 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus - Normal Monday to Friday service

Tram - Normal Monday to Friday service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram train - Normal Monday to Friday service

Train - Normal except Tuesday (December 13) and Wednesday (December 14) Friday (November 16) and Saturday (December 17) due to 48-hour rail strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plan your journey and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

December 24 - Christmas Eve

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus - Saturday service with last buses around 7pm.

Tram - Saturday service with last trams around 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram train - Saturday service with last tram trains around 6pm.

Train - Plan your journey and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 25 - Christmas Day

No services

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 26 - Boxing Day

Bus - No service with some exemptions below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

First will operate services: 11, 20a, 24, 25, 31, 51, 52a, 56, 75, 76, 81, 95, 95a, 97

Stagecoach will operate services: 1, 7, 50, 57, 86, 88, 120

Advertisement Hide Ad

TM Travel will operate service 30

Tram - Special service

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yellow route will run from Middlewood to Meadowhall every 20 minutes, and the Festive Blue route will run from Halfway to Meadowhall via Cathedral every 20 minutes.

The Purple route and Tram Train will not operate, there will also be no service at Malin Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram train - No service

Train - Limited services running. Plan your journey and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel for South Yorkshire has now issued their travel advice ahead of Christmas and Boxing Day this year with services running differently over the festive season up until New Year.

December 27 - Bank Holiday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus - Sunday Service

Cawthornes, Goodfellows, Hornsbys and SCT no service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram - Saturday service

Train - Plan your journey and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram train - Saturday service

December 28 to December 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus - Saturday service

Cawthornes, SCT service H1 and SPC Monday - Friday service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram - Saturday service

Train - Plan your journey ahead and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram train - Saturday service

December 31 - New Year’s Eve

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus - Saturday service with last buses around 7pm.

Tram - Saturday service with last trams around 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train - Plan your journey and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

Tram train - Saturday service with last tram trains around 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel South Yorkshire said train services may also be disrupted due to engineering works taking place over the Christmas period

January 1 - New Year’s Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus - No service with some exemptions below:

First will operate services: 1, 11, 20a, 24, 52a, 56, 57, 75, 81, 86 ,95, 97, 120

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram Special service. The Yellow route will run from Middlewood to Meadowhall every 30 minutes, Blue route will run from Cathedral to Halfway every 30 minutes. The Purple route will not operate and there will also be no service at Malin Bridge.

Train - Plan your journey ahead and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram train - Tram Train will run from Cathedral to Parkgate every 30 minutes

January 2 - Bank Holiday Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus - Sunday service

Cawthornes, Goodfellows, Hornsbys and SCT service H1 no service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram - Sunday service

Train - Plan your journey ahead and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram train - Sunday service

January 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus - Normal services resume

Tram - Normal services resume

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tram train - Normal services resume

Train - 48-hour strikes to take place from Tuesday, (January 3) to Wednesday (January 4), and Friday (January 6) to Saturday (January 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad