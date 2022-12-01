Christmas 2022 travel cancellations: List of bus, train and tram journeys affected in Sheffield
Here’s what you need to know if you’re travelling from Sheffield ahead of your Christmas break.
There are only a few weeks until Christmas, and many people in Sheffield are already making plans to visit their loved ones during one of the busiest periods of the year. With the stress of knowing that the frequency of public transportation may be uncertain, it is always a good idea to plan ahead of time.
Travel for South Yorkshire has now issued their travel advice ahead of Christmas and Boxing Day this year with services running differently over the festive season up until New Year. In some cases, last departures will be earlier than usual, or there will be limited or no service.
According to the organisation, train services may also be disrupted due to engineering works taking place over the Christmas period.
Journeys may also be affected by the ongoing strike action by the rail workers, so if you haven’t already planned your trip, now it’s probably time to do it to avoid the last minute hassle. Here’s everything you need to know about travelling from Sheffield ahead of your Christmas break.
Travel South Yorkshire disruptions over Christmas 2022
December 19 to December 23
Bus - Normal Monday to Friday service
Tram - Normal Monday to Friday service
Tram train - Normal Monday to Friday service
Train - Normal except Tuesday (December 13) and Wednesday (December 14) Friday (November 16) and Saturday (December 17) due to 48-hour rail strikes.
Plan your journey and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.
December 24 - Christmas Eve
Bus - Saturday service with last buses around 7pm.
Tram - Saturday service with last trams around 6pm.
Tram train - Saturday service with last tram trains around 6pm.
December 25 - Christmas Day
No services
December 26 - Boxing Day
Bus - No service with some exemptions below:
First will operate services: 11, 20a, 24, 25, 31, 51, 52a, 56, 75, 76, 81, 95, 95a, 97
Stagecoach will operate services: 1, 7, 50, 57, 86, 88, 120
TM Travel will operate service 30
Tram - Special service
The Yellow route will run from Middlewood to Meadowhall every 20 minutes, and the Festive Blue route will run from Halfway to Meadowhall via Cathedral every 20 minutes.
The Purple route and Tram Train will not operate, there will also be no service at Malin Bridge.
Tram train - No service
Train - Limited services running. Plan your journey and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.
December 27 - Bank Holiday
Bus - Sunday Service
Cawthornes, Goodfellows, Hornsbys and SCT no service
Tram - Saturday service
Tram train - Saturday service
December 28 to December 30
Bus - Saturday service
Cawthornes, SCT service H1 and SPC Monday - Friday service
Tram - Saturday service
Tram train - Saturday service
December 31 - New Year’s Eve
Bus - Saturday service with last buses around 7pm.
Tram - Saturday service with last trams around 6pm.
Tram train - Saturday service with last tram trains around 6pm.
January 1 - New Year’s Day
Bus - No service with some exemptions below:
First will operate services: 1, 11, 20a, 24, 52a, 56, 57, 75, 81, 86 ,95, 97, 120
Tram Special service. The Yellow route will run from Middlewood to Meadowhall every 30 minutes, Blue route will run from Cathedral to Halfway every 30 minutes. The Purple route will not operate and there will also be no service at Malin Bridge.
Tram train - Tram Train will run from Cathedral to Parkgate every 30 minutes
January 2 - Bank Holiday Monday
Bus - Sunday service
Cawthornes, Goodfellows, Hornsbys and SCT service H1 no service
Tram - Sunday service
Tram train - Sunday service
January 3
Bus - Normal services resume
Tram - Normal services resume
Tram train - Normal services resume
Train - 48-hour strikes to take place from Tuesday, (January 3) to Wednesday (January 4), and Friday (January 6) to Saturday (January 7).
Plan your journey ahead and check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.