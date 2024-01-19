Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, was closed by emergency services after a shocking crash which saw a car end up on its side.

A busy Sheffield road was closed last night, after emergency services were dispatched to deal with a car crash outside a police station and near a popular pub.

A dark grey hatchback car could be seen lying on its side after the incident, with police on the scene.

The car on its side on Chesterfield Road, between Woodseats Police Station and the Woodseats Palace Weatherspoons pub

The car had come to a halt just yards away from Woodseats Police Station.

Police said it was a damage-only collision with no injuries reported. The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicle, before re-opening