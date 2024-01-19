Chesterfield Road Woodseats: Busy Sheffield road closed after crash outside police station
Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, was closed by emergency services after a shocking crash which saw a car end up on its side.
A busy Sheffield road was closed last night, after emergency services were dispatched to deal with a car crash outside a police station and near a popular pub.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and South Yorkshire Police attended the incident, which happened just outside the Wetherspoons' Woodseats Palace pub on Chesterfield Road.
A dark grey hatchback car could be seen lying on its side after the incident, with police on the scene.
The car had come to a halt just yards away from Woodseats Police Station.
Police said it was a damage-only collision with no injuries reported. The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicle, before re-opening
South Yorkshire fire service said they sent two crews, who assisted police in making sure all people were out of the car. They had been called out just after 10pm