Yorkshire Ambulance Service called out after Range Rover leaves road and crashes into trees in Sheffield

This was the scene on a major Sheffield road this morning - as emergency services were called to deal with a crash which knocked over a lamppost.

Pictures show Yorkshire Ambulance Service on the scene at around 10am today following a call from the public this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports from people at the scene suggest that a black Range Rover had lost control, and left the road, with a knocked-down lamppost also visible in pictures.

The vehicle is pictured with its bonnet in trees off the road.