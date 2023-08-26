Chesterfield Road crash Sheffield: Emergency services called after Range Rover crashes off road
Yorkshire Ambulance Service called out after Range Rover leaves road and crashes into trees in Sheffield
This was the scene on a major Sheffield road this morning - as emergency services were called to deal with a crash which knocked over a lamppost.
Pictures show Yorkshire Ambulance Service on the scene at around 10am today following a call from the public this morning.
Reports from people at the scene suggest that a black Range Rover had lost control, and left the road, with a knocked-down lamppost also visible in pictures.
The vehicle is pictured with its bonnet in trees off the road.
The collision was reported to have happened on the south bound carriageway, and eyewitness reports stated that someone was carried away in the ambulance. The extend of any injuries is unknown.