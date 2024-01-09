Chapeltown railway station death: Tragedy as man dies on railway tracks in Sheffield
A man has tragically died after an incident near a railway station in Sheffield, it has been confirmed
Police were called to tracks near Chapeltown railway station at around 2.30pm following reports of a casualty.
British Transport Police said in a statement: "Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "We received a call at 2.44pm after reports of an incident on the train line near Butterthwaite Lane, Sheffield."
"Crews have now left the scene but there is likely to still be delays and cancellations to train services between Sheffield and Barnsley."
Northern Rail have announced services using the line between Sheffield and Barnsley is blocked, while emergency services deal with the incident.
Northern said in a statement issued at 3pm: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Sheffield and Barnsley, the line is blocked.
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "We currently have one fire engine in attendance at this incident."