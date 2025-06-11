Centenary Way crash Rotherham: Traffic chaos as major road closed after crash this afternoon

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST

A major road in Rotherham has been closed because of a crash this afternoon.

The AA is reporting that Centenary Way, the A630, is closed because of a crash, with traffic being diverted.

The AA said the road was blocked with queueing traffic due to the crash on the A630 Centenary Way, both ways, between the A6178 Sheffield Road (Ickles Roundabout) and the A631 West Bawtry Road (Canklow roundabout).

They have described the road as blocked with queueing traffic in the area as a result.

They added there was a ‘detour in operation’ - via the KFC roundabout.

South Yorkshire Police said there had been injuries involved in the collision, as well as damage to cars, but described the injuries as ‘minor’.

