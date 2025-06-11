A major road in Rotherham has been closed because of a crash this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA is reporting that Centenary Way, the A630, is closed because of a crash, with traffic being diverted.

The AA said the road was blocked with queueing traffic due to the crash on the A630 Centenary Way, both ways, between the A6178 Sheffield Road (Ickles Roundabout) and the A631 West Bawtry Road (Canklow roundabout).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have described the road as blocked with queueing traffic in the area as a result.

They added there was a ‘detour in operation’ - via the KFC roundabout.

South Yorkshire Police said there had been injuries involved in the collision, as well as damage to cars, but described the injuries as ‘minor’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇