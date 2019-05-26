Casualty cut out of car after serious four vehicle collision on M1 near Sheffield
A casualty has been cut out of their car after a serious four vehicle collision on the M1 near Sheffield.
By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 26 May, 2019, 16:16
The collision happened near junction 29A and the southbound carriageway of the motorway is currently closed after junction 30 for Barlborough.
Emergency services are currently at the scene and traffic is being diverted off the motorway at junction 30 with a diversion in place for motorists.
Derbyshire fire service are in attendance and say they rescued a trapped casualty after performing a full roof removal.
More to follow.