Casualty airlifted to hospital after incident at Doncaster railway station
A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a train at Doncaster railway station.
By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 17:22
British Transport Police said emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.20pm.
TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL: Cancellations and severe delays on rail services between Sheffield and Doncaster due to ‘casualty on the tracks’
Services between Sheffield and Doncaster have been either cancelled or delayed.
Disruption is expected until at least 6pm.
Passengers have been advised to check before they travel.