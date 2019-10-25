Car 'spun around' in smash on M1 in Sheffield
A car spun around after hitting the central reservation of the M1 in Sheffield last night.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 9:21 am
Updated
Friday, 25th October 2019, 11:41 am
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers were called to the scene between junctions 31 and 32 near Aston at 7.30pm.
They were responding to ‘reports of a one car collision in lane four of the M1 south motorway’.
The spokesperson added; “It is believed that the car had collided with the central reservation and spun around.
“No one was injured during the incident.”