Car 'spun around' in smash on M1 in Sheffield

A car spun around after hitting the central reservation of the M1 in Sheffield last night.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 25th October 2019, 9:21 am
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 11:41 am

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers were called to the scene between junctions 31 and 32 near Aston at 7.30pm.

M1

They were responding to ‘reports of a one car collision in lane four of the M1 south motorway’.

The spokesperson added; “It is believed that the car had collided with the central reservation and spun around.

“No one was injured during the incident.”