Car lands on roof after crashing into parked cars in Sheffield

A car landed on its roof earlier today after crashing into parked cars in Sheffield.

The male driver of the white Fiat Punto was able to walk away relatively unscathed from the crash on Oakbrook Road close to the junction with Hangingwater Road in Fulwood.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9am today.

The driver is said to have collided with two parked cars before his own car flipped on its roof.

He suffered only a minor cut to his lip during the incident.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

However, it was later reopened at 10:20am after the vehicle was recovered.