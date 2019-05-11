Car fire on Sheffield estate causes bus diversion 

South Yorkshire Fire Service
South Yorkshire Fire Service

Buses serving a Sheffield estate are being diverted this afternoon due to a car fire. 

Firefighters were called out to the car blaze in Colley Crescent, Parson Cross at 12.21pm today, and are still on the scene. 

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said one appliance has been sent to tackle the blaze

Stagecoach Yorkshire said their 83A is currently not serving Colley Crescent as a result of the blaze, and is being diverted via Holgate Avenue and Wordsworth Avenue.  

A spokesman for Stagecoach Yorkshire described the blaze as a ‘house fire’ but this was disputed by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, who said it was a car fire. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known.  

