Car fire on Sheffield estate causes bus diversion 

Buses serving a Sheffield estate are being diverted this afternoon due to a car fire.

Firefighters were called out to the car blaze in Colley Crescent, Parson Cross at 12.21pm today, and are still on the scene.

WHAT’S ON: Programme highlights for Sheffield Doc/Fest 2019

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said one appliance has been sent to tackle the blaze

Stagecoach Yorkshire said their 83A is currently not serving Colley Crescent as a result of the blaze, and is being diverted via Holgate Avenue and Wordsworth Avenue.

COLLISION: Appeal to find cyclist who left woman with broken arm after crashing into her on Sheffield street

A spokesman for Stagecoach Yorkshire described the blaze as a ‘house fire’ but this was disputed by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, who said it was a car fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

COURT: Man to stand trial over machete attack outside Sheffield McDonald’s