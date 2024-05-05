Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video has captured smoke billowing into the air during a dramatic vehicle fire on the M1 near Sheffield.

According to the AA Traffic Map, the fire was first reported shortly before 12pm on Sunday, May 5.

Motorists were also reporting significant congestion in the lead up to the fire.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were seen attending to the fire in the video, which The Star has chosen not to share in full. We have approached the fire service for a statement.

Still images from the video show the car ablaze in a large fire. Thick, dark smoke can be seen throughout the video heading high into the sky.