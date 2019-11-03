Car blaze on A1(M) motorway in South Yorkshire sends smoke billowing

Smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle, which is ablaze on the hard shoulder of the A1(M) northbound between junctions 34 and 35 in Doncaster.

Highways England said the fire began at around 3.50pm, and the hard shoulder and lane one had been closed as a result.

A firefighter deals with the aftermath of a car blaze on the hard shoulder of the A1(M) motorway in South Yorkshire

Tweeting at around 4.15pm, it added: “Our #TrafficOfficers and @SYFR heading to the #A1M northbound J34 #Blyth to J35 #M18 for an early bonfire. Car well ablaze on the hard shoulder. Lane 1 closure in place at the moment but likely to be stopped while our firefighting colleagues do their thing.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at 4.50pm that the fire was out and although there were still delays approaching junction 35 they were expected to ease shortly.

It added that the occupants were safely out of the vehicle.