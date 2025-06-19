Cancellations and disruption as tram derails in Sheffield city centre and passengers are evacuated
The tram came off the rails on a bend at Park Square at around 4pm.
Engineers are at the scene as arrangements are made to get the tram back onto the tracks.
Passengers onboard the tram at the time of the derailment were evacuated.
It is not yet known whether any passengers were injured in the incident.
A passenger whose tram was also halted as a result of the incident walked back towards the city centre and at Park Square was told by officials at the scene that there had been a derailment and it was not known how long servivces would be affected.
In a post in X, formerly Twitter, this afternoon, Supertram said: “Due to an incident in the city, trams can only operate Cathedral to Malin Bridge and Middlewood.
“Trams can only operate Sheffield Station to Halfway. No Purple route operating.
“Trams operating Sheffield Station to Meadowhall.
“Tram trains operating Sheffield Station to Parkgate.”
There are queues at the Sheffield Station tram stop as passengers try to find alternatiove routes home avoiding the derailment.
More to follow.