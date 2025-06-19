A tram has derailed in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tram came off the rails on a bend at Park Square at around 4pm.

A tram has derailed in Sheffield city centre | Finn Smith

Engineers are at the scene as arrangements are made to get the tram back onto the tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers onboard the tram at the time of the derailment were evacuated.

It is not yet known whether any passengers were injured in the incident.

Passengers queuing at the Sheffield Station tram stop after a derailment earlier | Finn Smith

A passenger whose tram was also halted as a result of the incident walked back towards the city centre and at Park Square was told by officials at the scene that there had been a derailment and it was not known how long servivces would be affected.

A tram has derailed in Sheffield city centre | Finn Smith

In a post in X, formerly Twitter, this afternoon, Supertram said: “Due to an incident in the city, trams can only operate Cathedral to Malin Bridge and Middlewood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trams can only operate Sheffield Station to Halfway. No Purple route operating.

“Trams operating Sheffield Station to Meadowhall.

“Tram trains operating Sheffield Station to Parkgate.”

There are queues at the Sheffield Station tram stop as passengers try to find alternatiove routes home avoiding the derailment.

More to follow.