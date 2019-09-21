Campaigners lobby bus passengers in Sheffield over company’s ‘refusal’ to take part in consultation
Campaigners for a publicly controlled bus service have today been lobbying passengers in Sheffield.
Members of Acorn, a community union, were on First buses across the city on Saturday afternoon asking passengers to fill in a consultation on the future of public transport in the city.
The campaigners want Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis to bring London-style bus franchising system, but say that the company are selfishly refusing to take part in the survey in order to protect their own profits.
Acorn organiser, Jonny Butcher, said: “First Bus has refused to inform passengers about the consultation on bus services.
“Today, members plastered buses with posters exposing First's attempt to keep their passengers in the dark about their opportunity to bring buses back under public control.
“We also gave thank you notes to the drivers explaining our action, thanking them for their hard work, and expressing our solidarity with them as workers.
“The bus companies are lobbying hard against franchising, which would allow us to control the routes, fares, and ticketing of South Yorkshire's buses.
“First's refusal to engage with the consultation is just part of the bus companies' attempt to preserve their own profits at our expense. Expect more action in the future!”
The consultation – which has been commissioned by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis – was due to finish at the end of this month but the deadline has now been extended to October 18.
At its launch, Mr Jarvis said he wasn’t able to improve services in the way he would like without more money.
He said: “The latest figures show that London is able to subsidise its bus system by around £700 million a year.
“Only when the Government takes meaningful action to address our country’s regional imbalances and give our communities their fair share of funding and resources, as well as powers, will we begin to close the gap with London.”
First buses have so far declined to comment.
The consultation can be filled in at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MCVNLH6.