Cable thieves cause major rail disruption in South Yorkshire

Thieves attempting to steal copper signalling cables caused major disruption to rail services in South Yorkshire.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 19:35

Services were cancelled or delayed for much of the day after criminals struck between Wakefield Westgate and Swinton, in Rotherham.

Northern said the incident caused some lines to be blocked, affecting services between Leeds and Sheffield and Doncaster.

Northern said the disruption was caused by the attempted theft of signalling cables

The operator said all lines were fully reopened and services were able to return to normal early this afternoon.

The Star has contacted British Transport Police for further details of the attempted theft and whether any arrests have been made, but it has yet to respond.