Busy Sheffield road to close as landmark traffic system comes down
A busy Sheffield road will be closed this weekend as the city waves goodbye to what has become a familiar landmark for many motorists.
The gantries which for nearly 30 years controlled the ‘tidal’ management system on the A61 London Road and Queens Road, providing more lanes into the city centre during the morning rush hour and more out out each evening, are finally coming down.
Sheffield Council says the signs controlling the number of inbound and outbound lanes through the Heeley area had become increasingly unreliable and costly to maintain, and were no longer fit for purpose.
They are being removed and the layout of the Wolseley Road junction is being changed to create two permanent lanes in each direction, traffic lights are being upgraded and the road surface improved.
Council bosses say the changes will slash maintenance costs, lead to ‘more consistent’ journey times and make it easier for pedestrians to cross.
The overhead gantries and signs between Alderson Road and Little London Road are coming down this weekend, with rolling road closures being put in place from 7pm-5am tonight and tomorrow night. Traffic signs will be in place to advise motorists of diversions and timings.
Some of the other work has already been carried out, with resurfacing due to take place between Charlotte Road and Broadfield Road during the school holidays and the entire project to be completed by early September.