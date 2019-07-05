Busy Sheffield road reopens following crash between motorbike and van
A busy road in Sheffield has reopened following a crash between a motorbike and van.
By Alana Roberts
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 21:37
The A57 Manchester Road, at the junction with Rivelin Valley Road, was closed earlier today following the incident.
Police said they received a call at around 2:45pm following reports of a serious crash.
A man has been taken to hospital.
Officers remained at the scene for much of the evening.
No further details have been released at this time.