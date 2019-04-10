A busy Sheffield road near the M1 is closed in both directions after a lorry ‘snapped the overhead electric cables’.

Traffic has been diverted off the M1 southbound between junction 34 and 35 this morning after a serious crash.

Vehicles have been using Cowley Lane, in Chapeltown, but First South Yorkshire has revealed the road is now closed in both directions.

Eye-witnesses have reported that a lorry ‘snapped the overhead electric cables’ leaving live wires hanging in the road.

The buses will divert via Ecclesfield Road , Tyler Street, Jenkin Road, Meadowhall Road and Meadow Bank before resuming Normal Route at New Wortley Road.

Police have said the M1 southbound will be closed ‘for some time’ after the serious crash this morning.

The air ambulance was called after a driver reportedly hit the central reservation and crashed into the embankment.

More to follow.