Buses terminate early as Hillsborough tram works cause major congestion

Buses have been forced to terminate early due to ‘congestion in Hillsborough, where tram works are taking place.

Number 81 and 82 services from City were forced to terminate at Malin Bridge park and ride due to what Travel South Yorkshire described this afternoon as ‘building congestion’ caused by the part closure of Hillsborough Corner.

Hillsborough Corner (pic: Google Maps)

READ MORE: No Supertram services for Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Bristol City

Passengers for Stannington have been advised they can continue their journey via a shuttle bus from the park and ride stop.

Supertram began an extensive rail replacement programme, which is due to disrupt tram services until August 30, on Friday, April 19.

READ MORE: Burst water main leaves street flooded and homes without water

The first phase of the works, affecting yellow and blue line services, is taking place at Hillsborough Corner and Middlewood Road. It is scheduled for completion by Sunday, June 2.

Football fans heading to the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City have already been advised there will be no tram services to the ground.

READ MORE: Huge grass fire sweeps through beauty spot beside Rotherham reservoir

Supertram said blue and yellow route trams will start and terminate at Hillsborough and there will be no tram services to or from Middlewood or Leppings Lane.

It advised fans to allow extra time for their journeys.