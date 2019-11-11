Buses suspended along Sheffield road due to vandalism

Margate Drive, Grimesthorpe (google)

First South Yorkshire said its services will not be operating along Margate Drive, in Grimesthorpe, for the rest of the day.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for the firm said: “Due to vandalism we will not be operating on Margate Drive for the rest of today. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

No further details have been released about the incident.

Last month emergency services were alerted to a shooting in Margate Drive after a white Seat estate, operated by City Taxis, was shot at as the driver pulled up for a pre-booked fare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...