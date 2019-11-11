Buses suspended along Sheffield road due to vandalism
Buses running along a Sheffield road have been suspended due to vandalism.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 7:45 pm
Monday, 11th November 2019, 7:45 pm
First South Yorkshire said its services will not be operating along Margate Drive, in Grimesthorpe, for the rest of the day.
Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for the firm said: “Due to vandalism we will not be operating on Margate Drive for the rest of today. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
No further details have been released about the incident.
Last month emergency services were alerted to a shooting in Margate Drive after a white Seat estate, operated by City Taxis, was shot at as the driver pulled up for a pre-booked fare.
It is not known if the two incidents are linked.