Buses are being diverted this afternoon following a collision close to Sheffield United’s ground.
Bus company First South Yorkshire said its 1a, 24,51 and 56 services have been diverted following a smash on Shoreham Street.
Buses are diverting via Granville Square and Queens Road.
