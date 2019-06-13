Buses diverted and possible delays after vehicle crash under railway bridge near Meadowhall
Buses have been diverted and drivers are facing possible delays after a road crash under a railway bridge in the Meadowhall area this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 14:19
First South Yorkshire has said that services 35 and 38 are currently being diverted due to a ‘non bus road traffic collsion’ under Upwell Street railway bridge in Brightside.
The bridge, which carries the Sheffield to Doncaster railway line, is near to both Meadowhall and Sheffield Arena.
It is understood that rail services have not been affected by the incident.
Busers are being diverted via Holywell Road and Jenkin Road in both directions,