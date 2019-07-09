Buses diverted after road traffic incident on major Doncaster road
Buses have been diverted and passengers warned of disruption after a road traffic incident on one of Doncaster’s major roads tonight.
Police have been dealing with an incident on the A19 at Bentley – although few details about the incident are available.
Bus operators First and Arriva both took to Twitter to warn passengers of potential problems.
Arriva Yorkshire said that services 409 and 412 were subject to disruption at Bentley and added: “Due to a Road Traffic Incident on the A19 on Bentley Rail Bridge, all services are diverting via Bentley Rail Station and Wakefield Road until further notice.
First South Yorkshire said: “There has been an RTC at Bentley Bridge, West End Lane. Delays excepted.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.