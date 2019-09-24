Buses delayed and rerouted after closure of major Sheffield road
The closure of a major road in Sheffield has caused rush hour traffic problems in the city.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 18:27 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 18:27 pm
South Yorkshire Police confirmed Jenkin Road in Wincobank has been closed in both directions due to an accident.
The closure caused delays on the roads nearby and buses have had to be diverted as a result.
First Travel South Yorkshire tweeted: “Police incident Jenkin Road closed service 95a to operate like a 95 service 36 to operate via Carlisle Street, Upwell Street, Brightside, and Meadowhall Road - In both directions.”
More to follow