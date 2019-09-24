Buses delayed and rerouted after closure of major Sheffield road

The closure of a major road in Sheffield has caused rush hour traffic problems in the city.

By Chris Holt
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 18:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 18:27 pm
Jenkin Road has been closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

South Yorkshire Police confirmed Jenkin Road in Wincobank has been closed in both directions due to an accident.

The closure caused delays on the roads nearby and buses have had to be diverted as a result.

First Travel South Yorkshire tweeted: “Police incident Jenkin Road closed service 95a to operate like a 95 service 36 to operate via Carlisle Street, Upwell Street, Brightside, and Meadowhall Road - In both directions.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

More to follow