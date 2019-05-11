Buses being diverted due to two-vehicle collision on a Sheffield road 

Diversions are in place ‘until further notice’ on a Sheffield bus route this afternoon, following a two-vehicle collision.

Police were called to the scene of the collision in Meadowhall Road at 12.30pm this afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said a Suzuki motorbike and Vauxhall Astra car were involved in the collision.

No-one is believed to have been injured.

A spokesman for First Buses said the closure of Meadowhall Way and Meadowhall Road is affecting their X78 service.

“Diverted in both directions due to road closure at Meadowhall Way/Meadowhall road.

“Services diverting using Meadowhall way, Meadowhall drive, and Weedon street in both directions, until further notice.”