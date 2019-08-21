'Bus stuck at scene' due to badly parked cars in Sheffield
A bus has been forced to divert due to badly parked cars on a Sheffield road this afternoon.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 16:00
First South Yorkshire said its number 56 was travelling along Manor Oaks Road, near the junction of Duke Street, in Wybourn when it became ‘stuck at (the) scene’ due to ‘badly parked cars’.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Services have been diverted in the area following the incident at about 3.30pm.