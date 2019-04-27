Bus services in Rotherham cancelled after vehicles ‘vandalised’ Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Bus services in Rotherham have been cancelled after some vehicles were vandalised. First South Yorkshire say services 73,74 and 74a are unable to serve Canklow Road due to buses being damaged. Stock image. Buses will divert via Centenary Road and Sheffield Road in both directions, they added. Speed limit reduced on Tinsley Viaduct due to Storm Hannah