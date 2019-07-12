Bus delays across Sheffield as water main repairs paralyse city for second night
Bus passengers across Sheffield are being warned of delays this evening as road repairs caused by a burst water main paralyse city traffic for a second night.
Both Stagecoach and First have reported delays and disruption to services caused by the closure of St Mary’s Road to carry out repairs after a water pipe ruptured yesterday morning.
Last night, the city ground to a halt as commuters became stuck in gridlocked traffic as they tried to make their way home.
And it appears that those making their way out of the city centre tonight could face similar problems – with public transport also being hit.
Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted: “Service 1/83a/86/88 is experiencing delays in city due to emergency roadworks, sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
First South Yorkshire has also reported problems on a number of routes and tweeted:
“Services 1a, 24, 51, 56 & 83 – due to an emergency road closure of St Marys Gate OUTBOUND – services are diverted as follows
“Services 56 & 24 – Diverted via Bramall Lane and Queens Road
“Services 1a & 51 – Diverted via Eyre Street, Bramall Lane, Alderson Road, Queens Road - normal route at Charlotte Road.”
However, it appears congestion may not be as bad as last night.
Yorkshire Water has said the repairs to the road will not be completed until early next week.