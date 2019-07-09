Burst water main forces closure of busy Sheffield road
A burst water main has forced the closure of a major Sheffield road this morning.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 11:23
The middle section of Hoillinsend Road has been shut between Gleadless Common and Ridgeway Road.
First South Yorkshire tweeted details about the incident at about 11am.
Buses are being diverted.