Burst water main forces closure of busy Sheffield road

A burst water main has forced the closure of a major Sheffield road this morning.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 11:23

The middle section of Hoillinsend Road has been shut between Gleadless Common and Ridgeway Road.

Read More

Read More
The 28 best and worst food hygiene ratings for Sheffield restaurants inspected in June

First South Yorkshire tweeted details about the incident at about 11am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Buses are being diverted.

Hollinsend Road, Sheffield.