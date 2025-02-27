Burncross Road crash: Traffic jams after crash in Sheffield village
A car crash is reported to have caused traffic jams in Sheffield this morning
The AA says there are delays after a crash on Burncross Road, near Chapeltown, Sheffield, this morning, reported just before 9am.
They said today: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B6546 Burncross Road both ways at Nether Ley Avenue.”
Emergency services have been approached for details of the incident
