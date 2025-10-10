A Sheffield road is closed, with emergency services at the scene, due to a police incident this morning.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are on the scene on Burncross Road, near Chapeltown, due to a ‘road traffic incident’.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area after a road traffic incident in Chapeltown earlier this morning

The force said in a statement to The Star: “A road closure is in place on Burncross Road, Sheffield.

“The road is currently closed from Fiveways Convenience Store to the Wharncliffe Arms due to a road traffic incident.

“Emergency services are currently on the scene. Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible.”

Police and Yorkshire Amulance Service have been contacted by The Star for more information.