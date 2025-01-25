Browning Road Herringthorpe: South Yorkshire street 'closed by police incident'
Transport bosses have reported diversions being put in place because of the incident, this morning.
They have stated that Browning Road, Herringthorpe has been closed. Browning Road is a long steet which runs off Herringthorpe Valley Road.
Stagecoach Yorkshire says it has diverted its 114 service while the incident is ongoing.
The bus operator said in a statement at 9.47am: “Browning Road, Herringthorpe is closed due to a police incident.
“Due to this closure our 114 service will be diverting Shenstone Road in both directions. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.
