Broom Road Rotherham: Police explain why they had to close busy Rotherham road early today
Police have revealed why they had to close a busy South Yorkshire road this morning
Broom Road in Rotherham, near the Rotherham Titans rugby club ground, was closed by officers this morning while South Yorkshire Police were on the scene.
The force said in a statement today: "Officers were deployed to Broom Road in Rotherham this morning (January 23) as part of a pre-planned police operation.
"The road was closed for a short period of time around 5.30am and has since reopened."
It is not yet known if any arrests were made.
They said in a statement at around 7.25am: "Broom Road (near the Rugby Club) has been closed by police. Services to divert via the X10 route in both directions."