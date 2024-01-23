News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Broom Road Rotherham: Police explain why they had to close busy Rotherham road early today

Police have revealed why they had to close a busy South Yorkshire road this morning

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 09:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 09:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police have revealed why they had to close a busy South Yorkshire road, earlier today

Broom Road in Rotherham, near the Rotherham Titans rugby club ground, was closed by officers this morning while South Yorkshire Police were on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said in a statement today: "Officers were deployed to Broom Road in Rotherham this morning (January 23) as part of a pre-planned police operation.

"The road was closed for a short period of time around 5.30am and has since reopened."

It is not yet known if any arrests were made.

Bus operator First had to put diversions in place for its X1 service while the road was closed.

They said in a statement at around 7.25am: "Broom Road (near the Rugby Club) has been closed by police. Services to divert via the X10 route in both directions."

Related topics:DiversionsSouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire PoliceRotherhamPoliceRotherham Titans