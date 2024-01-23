Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police have revealed why they had to close a busy South Yorkshire road, earlier today

Broom Road in Rotherham, near the Rotherham Titans rugby club ground, was closed by officers this morning while South Yorkshire Police were on the scene.

The force said in a statement today: "Officers were deployed to Broom Road in Rotherham this morning (January 23) as part of a pre-planned police operation.

"The road was closed for a short period of time around 5.30am and has since reopened."

It is not yet known if any arrests were made.

Bus operator First had to put diversions in place for its X1 service while the road was closed.