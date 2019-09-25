Broken down vehicle causing delays on M1 near Sheffield

A broken down vehicle is causing rush-hour delays on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 07:39 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 07:50 am

Traffic England said the stricken vehicle has forced the closure of a lane between junctions 31 and 30 near Rother Valley Country Park.

There are currently delays but traffic is expected to return to normal by about 8.30am.

