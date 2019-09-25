Broken down vehicle causing delays on M1 near Sheffield
A broken down vehicle is causing rush-hour delays on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 07:39 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 07:50 am
Traffic England said the stricken vehicle has forced the closure of a lane between junctions 31 and 30 near Rother Valley Country Park.
Read More
Read MorePolice seek witnesses after boy, 11, is seriously injured in collision in Sheffield
There are currently delays but traffic is expected to return to normal by about 8.30am.