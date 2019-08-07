British Airways flights delayed and cancelled due to IT systems problems
British Airways (BA) passengers have reported delayed and cancelled flights due to IT issues with the company's check-in systems.
By Ben Green
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 08:22
Images posted on social media showed long queues of holidaymakers on Wednesday morning as well as error messages with the BA app.
A BA spokesman said: "We are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures.
"Please check ba.com and manage my booking for the latest flight information, and allow extra time at the airport."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The airline is using back-up and manual systems to try and cope with the issues.
By Press Association