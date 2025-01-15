Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Part of a major route between Sheffield and Meadowhall is shut today, after a water main burst.

A section of Brightside Lane (A6109), Sheffield is currently closed between Weedon Street and Jessops Riverside following a burst water main in the early hours of this morning. Weedon Street remains open.

Officials say the burst has caused significant damage to the road surface which will also need to be repaired before it can reopen.

A section of Brightside Lane, Sheffield, is closed due to a burst water main. Photo: Google | Google

A meeting is taking place on site this morning to assess the damage, says Yorkshire Water, and workers are on site to repair the main as soon as possible.

A Yorkshire Water said in a statement this morning: “We experienced a burst nine-inch water main on Brightside Road, near the junction with Weedon Street.

“Our teams are on site now to carry out a repair. We understand the inconvenience this will cause and are working as quickly as possible to complete the repair.

“The burst has caused significant damage to the road surface. Once the main has been repaired, the damage will be assessed, and repairs will begin on the road surface.

“These will need to be completed before the road can be reopened safely and we will keep people updated on expected timescales for the road to reopen.”

A diversion is in place.