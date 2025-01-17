Brightside Lane: This is when major route from Sheffield to Meadowhall will re-open after pipe burst
A section of Brightside Lane, between Weedon Street and Jessops Riverside, has been closed since the early hours of Wednesday, following a burst water main in the early hours of Wednesday.
Weedon Street remains open after the incident, which also caused serous ‘consequential’ damage to the road surface, which has also had to be repaired.
Yorkshire Water said in a statement updating the position: “Work has completed on the burst main.
“But the consequential damage still requires repair, which we're expecting to be complete so we can reopen the road on Saturday afternoon. “
The company said earlier this week that the burst pipe was a nine-inch water main on Brightside Lane, near the junction with Weedon Street.
A diversion is in place.
