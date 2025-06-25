Bridge Street Rotherham: Emergency services called after reports of crash in town centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 07:58 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 09:51 BST

Emergency services have been sent to a crash in a South Yorkshire town centre this morning.

Bus company Stagecoach revealed details of the crash this morning, which has affected how their vehicles are accessing Rotherham town centre.

The company described the situation as a ‘police incident’.

The company said in a statement: “Due to a non-bus RTC (road traffic collision) on Bridge Street, Rotherham, all our Rawmarsh - Rotherham services will be entering Rotherham Interchange from Drummond Street.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

However, they have since said that the road has now cleared and they have resumed their usual route.

Emergency services have been approached for more details.

