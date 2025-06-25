Emergency services have been sent to a crash in a South Yorkshire town centre this morning.

Bus company Stagecoach revealed details of the crash this morning, which has affected how their vehicles are accessing Rotherham town centre.

The company described the situation as a ‘police incident’.

The company said in a statement: “Due to a non-bus RTC (road traffic collision) on Bridge Street, Rotherham, all our Rawmarsh - Rotherham services will be entering Rotherham Interchange from Drummond Street.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

However, they have since said that the road has now cleared and they have resumed their usual route.

Emergency services have been approached for more details.

