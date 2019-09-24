Boy, 11, seriously injured after collision that closed Sheffield road
An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Sheffield this afternoon.
Jenkin Road in Wincobank was closed in both directions after the incident, which happened at around 3.30pm.
South Yorkshire Police say “a grey Toyota Avensis was in collision with an 11-year-old boy on Jenkin Road.”
“He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
The road eventually reopened just before 9pm on Tuesday.
The closure caused traffic delays during rush hour and buses have been diverted.
First Travel South Yorkshire tweeted: “Police incident Jenkin Road closed service 95a to operate like a 95 service 36 to operate via Carlisle Street, Upwell Street, Brightside, and Meadowhall Road - In both directions.”
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 509 of 24 September 2019.